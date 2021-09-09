why ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.00 at the close of the session, down -6.98%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against BlueCity, Ardelyx, ATI, and View and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock is now -62.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATIP Stock saw the intraday high of $4.32 and lowest of $3.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.05, which means current price is +42.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ATIP reached a trading volume of 3072011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATIP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has ATIP stock performed recently?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]

There are presently around $681 million, or 85.10% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 115,830,665, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 16,025,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.1 million in ATIP stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.84 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly 615.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 154,976,793 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 13,517,331 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,798,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,292,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,009,804 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,617,184 shares during the same period.