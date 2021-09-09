why AMMO Inc. [POWW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.50

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] slipped around -0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.89 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries is pleased to announce that the holders of record of the Company’s 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.241246528 per Series A Preferred Stock share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021.

AMMO Inc. stock is now 108.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POWW Stock saw the intraday high of $7.04 and lowest of $6.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.37, which means current price is +107.53% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 3294828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AMMO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.22.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, POWW shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $219 million, or 28.20% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,259,978, which is approximately -2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,495,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.97 million in POWW stocks shares; and TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $25.91 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 13,940,525 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,925,359 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,881,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,747,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,932,243 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 920,113 shares during the same period.