Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The New York Times Company [NYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $50.87 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced that its second-quarter 2021 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these financial results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157797/e9ed3ee216, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

The New York Times Company represents 168.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.69 billion with the latest information. NYT stock price has been found in the range of $50.58 to $51.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 2278598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $52.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NYT stock

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.31, while it was recorded at 51.59 for the last single week of trading, and 47.14 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The New York Times Company [NYT]

There are presently around $8,042 million, or 96.00% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,932,802, which is approximately 3.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,448,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.25 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $587.97 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 18,573,701 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 16,423,145 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 123,096,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,093,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,553,814 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,835,573 shares during the same period.