Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SLM Corporation [SLM]. What else is Wall St. saying

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $17.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2349097 shares. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Sallie Mae® to Speak at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

CEO Jon Witter to Speak on Monday, Sept. 13.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) announced CEO Jon Witter will speak at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, held virtually, on Monday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $17.81, the shares rose to $18.075 and dropped to $17.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLM points out that the company has recorded 8.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 2349097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $23.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.04.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.06 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.14. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.48. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $550,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $5,332 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,192,316, which is approximately -0.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,744,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.46 million in SLM stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $368.16 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -21.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 27,045,244 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 58,516,011 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 212,477,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,038,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,064,399 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,472,917 shares during the same period.