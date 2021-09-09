Wall Street Analyst Initiated Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] gained 1.50% or 1.34 points to close at $90.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2299608 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Otis CEO to speak at Morgan Stanley Virtual Conference.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks will participate in the virtual 9th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis.

It opened the trading session at $89.13, the shares rose to $91.06 and dropped to $89.0418, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTIS points out that the company has recorded 36.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 2299608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $96.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.26, while it was recorded at 91.10 for the last single week of trading, and 74.64 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $32,452 million, or 86.00% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,681,678, which is approximately -0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,336,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -39.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

448 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 30,778,044 shares. Additionally, 585 investors decreased positions by around 45,639,160 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 281,293,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,710,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,732 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 11,449,424 shares during the same period.