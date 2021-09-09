Wall Street Analyst Initiated MICT Inc. [MICT]. What else is Wall St. saying

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] loss -4.06% or -0.08 points to close at $1.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2657958 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Reports 50% Quarter over Quarter Growth in Insurance Revenues and Prepares for Magpie Stock Trading App Launch.

Management to Conduct Conference Call, August 16, 2021 at 8:30AM ET.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.055, the shares rose to $2.06 and dropped to $1.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MICT points out that the company has recorded 0.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MICT reached to a volume of 2657958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MICT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, MICT shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9130, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0154 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at MICT Inc. [MICT]

There are presently around $20 million, or 10.30% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,962,851, which is approximately 11.582% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,273,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.16 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 4.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 2,684,012 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,084,907 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,058,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,827,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,898 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,181 shares during the same period.