Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Stock trading around $0.67 per share: What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.23%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the H.C. Wainwright conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com. A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Over the last 12 months, TNXP stock dropped by -13.29%. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.64 million, with 331.28 million shares outstanding and 326.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.20M shares, TNXP stock reached a trading volume of 11743931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8216, while it was recorded at 0.7081 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0070 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 21.40% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,501,101, which is approximately 248.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,766,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.55 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.82 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -14.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 37,932,461 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,532,900 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,557,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,022,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,805,500 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,253 shares during the same period.