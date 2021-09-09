The Benchmark Company lifts Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SFTW] loss -1.52% or -0.16 points to close at $10.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3088430 shares. The company report on September 7, 2021 that BlackSky Awarded Five Year $30 Million NGA Contract.

Geospatial intelligence company leverages advanced Spectra AI platform to deliver automated methods for monitoring global economic activity.

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, announced that it has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) to monitor global economic activity. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of $30 million.

It opened the trading session at $10.50, the shares rose to $10.89 and dropped to $9.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFTW points out that the company has recorded -6.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 689.87K shares, SFTW reached to a volume of 3088430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, SFTW shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.66 for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] managed to generate an average of -$3,053,079 per employee.Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]

48 institutional holders increased their position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SFTW] by around 13,046,577 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,591,230 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,417,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,055,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFTW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,197,961 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,876,965 shares during the same period.