SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] moved down -2.34: Why It’s Important

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $15.47 on 09/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.135, while the highest price level was $16.006. The company report on August 13, 2021 that SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Year-over-Year Member Growth of 113% Accelerated for 8th Consecutive Quarter to 2.6 million.

Total Products of 3.7 million Up 123% Year-over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.36 percent and weekly performance of 9.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.55M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 15553945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.10. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,896 million, or 25.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $623.37 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $595.84 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 305,725,826 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,786,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,477,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,205,099 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,467 shares during the same period.