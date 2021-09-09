SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $55

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] plunged by -$2.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $70.65 during the day while it closed the day at $68.24. The company report on September 9, 2021 that SentinelOne Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 121% year-over-year.

ARR up 127% year-over-year.

The market cap for S stock reached $16.75 billion, with 245.48 million shares outstanding and 41.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, S reached a trading volume of 4237499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $57.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 148.90.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for SentinelOne Inc. [S], while it was recorded at 68.07 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,188 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 25,362,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in S stocks shares; and SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $331.38 million in S stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 105,338,890 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,338,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,338,890 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.