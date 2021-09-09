Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Stock trading around $16.66 per share: What’s Next?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.71 during the day while it closed the day at $16.66. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2021 Real Estate Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate virtually in BMO’s 2021 Real Estate Conference on September 14, 2021.

About Sabra.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock has also gained 4.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBRA stock has declined by -6.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.30% and lost -4.09% year-on date.

The market cap for SBRA stock reached $3.64 billion, with 216.26 million shares outstanding and 213.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 2362795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBRA shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 151.07.

SBRA stock trade performance evaluation

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +38.13. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,920,974 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.10%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,317 million, or 91.80% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,868,292, which is approximately 3.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,079,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.78 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $231.66 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 11.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 22,625,261 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 14,695,139 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 161,760,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,081,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,643,260 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,598 shares during the same period.