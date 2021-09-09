Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Revenue clocked in at $182.44 million, down -9.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.01%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Proterra and LG Energy Solution to Partner on Long-Term Supply Agreement For EV Battery Cells.

Proterra to commit upfront a low nine-figure dollar sum to secure long-term supply of cylindrical cells manufactured at LG Energy Solution U.S. plant for industry-leading commercial EV battery technology.

Partnership represents multiple GWhs of dedicated battery cell capacity on an annual basis and will increase Proterra’s manufacturing capacity for USMCA-compliant commercial EV battery systems.

The one-year Proterra Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.12. The average equity rating for PTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.05 billion, with 34.69 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, PTRA stock reached a trading volume of 3150561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $475 million, or 31.20% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: KPCB GGF ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 15,134,410, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,754,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.93 million in PTRA stocks shares; and WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42.62 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 43,049,159 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,381,564 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,201,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,229,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,503,254 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 434,353 shares during the same period.