Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Revenue clocked in at $52.57 million, down -53.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] price surged by 3.03 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Closing of Private Note Exchange.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, announced that it has completed exchanges (the “Exchanges”) of the Company’s outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) with institutional note holders of a substantial majority of the 2021 Notes. Participating institutional note holders include funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, UBS O’Connor LLC, Citigroup Global Markets, Whitebox Advisors and Tulip Capital.

“The exchange of the notes will allow us to continue proceeding towards resubmission of PRX–102 BLA to the FDA subject to the outcome of the Type A meeting scheduled for September 9, 2021, as well as submission of the MAA to the EMA, subject to the meeting with the EMA scheduled for October 2021,” said Dror Bashan, Protalix’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank the participants in the exchanges for their longstanding partnership.”.

A sum of 3040570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.61 until finishing in the latest session at $1.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5788, while it was recorded at 1.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3862 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.37.

Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

PLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 20.94% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,861,819, which is approximately 3723538% of the company’s market cap and around 22.48% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 393,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in PLX stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.59 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 3,402,795 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 7,852,852 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,912,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,343,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,025,724 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,267,622 shares during the same period.