Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] moved down -2.80: Why It’s Important

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $104.72 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Pinduoduo posts 2Q results, unveils “10 Billion Agriculture Initiative”.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD: NASDAQ), China’s largest agricultural platform, posted a 89% gain in second-quarter revenue as more consumers shopped through the platform.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 rose to 23.0 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion), the company said in a filing. The number of users who placed orders through Pinduoduo in the trailing 12-month period rose to 849.9 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.93 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $102.53 to $108.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 7268325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $171 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.64.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.52, while it was recorded at 104.86 for the last single week of trading, and 136.50 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $26,775 million, or 28.90% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,453,175, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,369,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.47 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 35,486,470 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 29,009,386 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 191,189,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,685,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,024,540 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,981,915 shares during the same period.