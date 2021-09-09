Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Is Currently 6.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $18.73 on 09/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.65, while the highest price level was $18.9299. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Peabody Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Offer To Purchase Up To $13.281 Million In Aggregate Accreted Value Of Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $13.281 million (the “Available Repurchase Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 73.840% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 7, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Concurrently with the Offer, Peabody made a debt repurchase offer (the “Concurrent LC Agreement Offer”) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among Peabody, the lenders party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the “LC Agreement”).

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 3, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $66,943.00 in aggregate accreted value of the 2024 Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time. As of September 3, 2021, no Priority Lien Obligations (as defined in the LC Agreement) under the LC Agreement had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration date in the Concurrent LC Agreement Offer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 677.18 percent and weekly performance of 18.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 380.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 120.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 5347950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.85. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 51.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 380.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 593.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.76 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,531 million, or 72.90% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,322,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.15 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $117.57 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 17,075,824 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,654,718 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 55,015,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,746,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,381,917 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,466,224 shares during the same period.