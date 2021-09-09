Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] moved down -19.56: Why It’s Important

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE: OSG] closed the trading session at $2.18 on 09/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.115, while the highest price level was $2.25. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, reported results for the second quarter 2021.

Shipping revenues for the second quarter 2021 were $88.4 million, an increase of $7.1 million from the first quarter 2021. Compared to the second quarter 2020, shipping revenues decreased 22.9% from $114.5 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.87 percent and weekly performance of -16.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 853.09K shares, OSG reached to a volume of 3353735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

OSG stock trade performance evaluation

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.79. With this latest performance, OSG shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.15 for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.07. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for OSG is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.26. Additionally, OSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] managed to generate an average of $32,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, or 43.30% of OSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSG stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,908,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.40% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 6,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.73 million in OSG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.99 million in OSG stock with ownership of nearly 2.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG] by around 3,382,177 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,332,151 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,061,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,775,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,787,410 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,368 shares during the same period.