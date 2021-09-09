Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Is Currently -5.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] loss -5.11% or -0.03 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 11717224 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) has been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) that a new Review Officer (“RO”) has been assigned to its appeal of the federal agency’s issuance of a negative Record of Decision (“ROD”) for Alaska’s Pebble Project.

The Pebble Partnership submitted a Request for Appeal (“RFA”) of the federal permitting decision in January 2021, which was accepted by the USACE’s Pacific Ocean Division Engineer in Hawaii as complete and meeting the criteria for appeal, in February 2021. Although USACE guidelines indicate the administrative appeal process should conclude within 90 days, it can also be extended under certain circumstances.

It opened the trading session at $0.49, the shares rose to $0.49 and dropped to $0.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAK points out that the company has recorded -32.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 11717224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.26. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4283, while it was recorded at 0.4345 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5344 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $32 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 27,695,248, which is approximately 3.412% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,492,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.96 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 82.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 9,012,574 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,740,827 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,128,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,881,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,059,194 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 358,048 shares during the same period.