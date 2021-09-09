Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] moved down -4.36: Why It’s Important

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] price plunged by -4.36 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on September 2, 2021 that MindMed and BioXcel Therapeutics Publish an International Patent Application Describing a System for Identifying Agitation Episodes.

MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel”), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announce the publication of BioXcel’s International Patent Application No. PCT/US2020/051256 (published as WO2021055595) for detecting and preventing the early onset of agitation in patients predisposed to highly agitated behaviour. The disclosure provides a method for measuring the signs of an impending agitation event and alerts the caregiver to treat the subject before agitation symptoms arise.

Agitation is not an independent illness, rather it is a symptom of many acute and chronic neurological and psychiatric conditions. Agitation is characterized by excessive motor or verbal activity, irritability, uncooperativeness and, in some cases, can escalate to aggressive or even violent behavior. Agitation is a frequent driver of emergency care and can lead to physical injury to patients and caregivers. When severe or repetitive, agitation can lead to the need for facility-based care of individuals who could otherwise be cared for at home. Tracking agitation and patterns of behavior could allow earlier efforts to de-escalate, earlier dosing of medication, and reduce the need for more intensive intervention. The MindMed-BioXcel collaboration and this patent application seek to measure signs of an impending agitation event, alert caregivers, and identify optimal treatments.

A sum of 2872733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.07M shares. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares reached a high of $2.7565 and dropped to a low of $2.60 until finishing in the latest session at $2.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.15

MNMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 682.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,684,507, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,474,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.77 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.13 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 37,120,803 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,000 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 271,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,393,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,088,846 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.