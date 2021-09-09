Market cap of Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] reaches 20.82B – now what?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price plunged by -2.83 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Lufax Subsidiary LU Hong Kong Wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Online Wealth Management Platform.

Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited (“LU Hong Kong”), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”, NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced that it has won the Silver Award for Wealth Management Tech at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020. This award recognizes the achievements made by LU Hong Kong’s online wealth management platform and mobile app in providing high-quality around-the-clock wealth management services.

The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards is organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization established in 2017. IFTA is committed to upholding the professional standard of financial technologists in Asia and creating an ecosystem to connect worldwide FinTech talents.

A sum of 9153074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.90M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $8.49 and dropped to a low of $7.94 until finishing in the latest session at $8.25.

The one-year LU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.63. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

LU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 74,211,946 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,594 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 139,474,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,781,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,373,979 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,527 shares during the same period.