Market cap of iQIYI Inc. [IQ] reaches 7.49B – now what?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -5.60 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on September 9, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 22, 2021 and April 6, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to participate.

A sum of 7445756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.06M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $10.18 and dropped to a low of $9.48 until finishing in the latest session at $9.61.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,550 million, or 72.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 21,631,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.88 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $191.18 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 81.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 79,189,835 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 111,768,236 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 74,423,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,381,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,379,193 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 16,943,987 shares during the same period.