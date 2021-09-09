Market cap of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] reaches 277.18M – now what?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] closed the trading session at $2.89 on 09/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.855, while the highest price level was $3.0701. The company report on September 3, 2021 that WFA Partners With NFL Alumni Academy and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.

WFA Coaches and Players to participate in the NFL Alumni Academy’s Diversity Development Program to be held at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

Six WFA players or coaches will train under former NFL coaches Mike Tice, Jay Hayes, and Ted Cottrell and world-renowned Sports Performance trainer Chip Smith.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 134.96 percent and weekly performance of -13.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, HOFV reached to a volume of 3787339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

HOFV stock trade performance evaluation

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] shares currently have an operating margin of -460.75. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -640.76.

Return on Total Capital for HOFV is now -12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.84. Additionally, HOFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] managed to generate an average of -$1,516,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 17.30% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,638,122, which is approximately 303.586% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,633,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.61 million in HOFV stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.5 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly -45.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 6,821,036 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,708,046 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,447,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,976,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,889,895 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,218 shares during the same period.