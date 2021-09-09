Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 121.85M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13 – 15, 2021.

Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on-demand for conference participants beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 13th. Registration and other information about the event can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

Dare Bioscience Inc. represents 50.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $121.85 million with the latest information. DARE stock price has been found in the range of $1.62 to $1.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.57M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 2571485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for DARE stock

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6288, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6430 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.00% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,136,445 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,087 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,300,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,532,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,540 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 196,380 shares during the same period.