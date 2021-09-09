Market Analysts see Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] traded at a low on 09/08/21, posting a -6.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.48. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and Mobile Applications at IAA Mobility.

NI and Seoul Robotics Showing Lidar-based Solutions in Velodyne’s Booth.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its innovative lidar technologies at IAA Mobility (Hall B3, Booth A75) from Sept. 7 to 12 in Munich. Velodyne will display its technology leadership and product breadth in lidar sensors and software. Velodyne’s solutions power autonomous applications that advance safe, sustainable and accessible mobility, infrastructure and security.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2690963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.95%.

The market cap for VLDR stock reached $1.27 billion, with 193.00 million shares outstanding and 101.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 2690963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 14.11 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

There are presently around $204 million, or 16.40% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,349,478, which is approximately 54.145% of the company’s market cap and around 39.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,357,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.24 million in VLDR stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $14.82 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 81.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 16,464,578 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,933,458 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,109,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,508,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,335,988 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,825,413 shares during the same period.