Market Analysts see Nucor Corporation [NUE] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] slipped around -2.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $112.18 at the close of the session, down -2.25%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Nucor Completes Acquisition of Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Hannibal Industries, Inc., a leading national provider of steel racking solutions, for a cash purchase price of $370 million. Nucor purchased 100 percent of Hannibal Industries’ outstanding shares from its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

“We are excited to officially welcome our Hannibal teammates as part of the Nucor team,” said Giff Daughtridge, President of Sheet and Tubular Products. “Adding steel racking solutions to our product portfolio expands our ability to serve our customers in the fast-growing warehouse and distribution market. This acquisition complements our existing product capabilities in this area.”.

Nucor Corporation stock is now 110.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUE Stock saw the intraday high of $114.17 and lowest of $111.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.81, which means current price is +134.03% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 2297134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $108.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $80, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.68, while it was recorded at 114.51 for the last single week of trading, and 81.33 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 29.07%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $26,505 million, or 82.40% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,335,594, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.66 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 9.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 22,462,216 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 17,193,405 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 196,613,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,268,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,148,126 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,452 shares during the same period.