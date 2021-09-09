Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] traded at a low on 09/08/21, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.27. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Juniper Networks Deepens Commitment to Open RAN Innovation, Integrates Intel Technology.

Open RAN collaboration is another example of leadership and commitment to democratizing networks through modern, open frameworks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that it is collaborating with Intel to accelerate advancement in the Open RAN (ORAN) ecosystem. This joint initiative between two technology leaders represents another milestone for Juniper in its continuing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a traditionally closed-off part of the network, providing a faster route-to-market for service providers and enterprises to deliver 5G, edge computing and AI.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3336042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Juniper Networks Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $9.32 billion, with 324.50 million shares outstanding and 320.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3336042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $27.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $26 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 28.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.56%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $8,641 million, or 96.80% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 46,688,793, which is approximately -1.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,256,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $866.58 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,779,659 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 24,683,738 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 254,191,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,654,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,907,200 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,626 shares during the same period.