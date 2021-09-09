Market Analysts see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] traded at a low on 09/08/21, posting a -2.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.64. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert Ilaria, Jr., M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Brian Schwartz, M.D., to Its Board of Directors.

– Experienced leader in immuno-oncology drug development Robert Ilaria, Jr. to head eganelisib clinical development –.

– Brian Schwartz, M.D., transitioning from Consulting Chief Physician to Infinity’s Board of Directors –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2328157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.89%.

The market cap for INFI stock reached $325.49 million, with 88.66 million shares outstanding and 86.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 2328157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has INFI stock performed recently?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 24.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Insider trade positions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

There are presently around $159 million, or 56.80% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,041,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.99 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.95 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 23.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 12,615,302 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,688,713 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,443,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,747,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,613,890 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,022 shares during the same period.