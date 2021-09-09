Market Analysts see GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $8.39 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that GreenSky, Inc. Reports Record Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA; Raises Full Year Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Revenue of $136.5 millionNet Income of $46.7 million; Diluted EPS of $0.22Adjusted EBITDA of $60.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 45%.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale®, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GreenSky Inc. represents 72.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.56 billion with the latest information. GSKY stock price has been found in the range of $8.00 to $8.4847.

If compared to the average trading volume of 607.83K shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 2648207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17.

Trading performance analysis for GSKY stock

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.76 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.12 and a Gross Margin at +67.33. GreenSky Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for GSKY is now 28.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Additionally, GSKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] managed to generate an average of $8,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

There are presently around $491 million, or 75.30% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 12,046,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,798,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.43 million in GSKY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.69 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly 0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenSky Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 4,345,653 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,271,348 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 50,953,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,570,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,450 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 608,288 shares during the same period.