Market Analysts see CSX Corporation [CSX] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.80%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer James M. Foote will address the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference virtually on Friday, September 10 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

This address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock rose by 25.19%. The one-year CSX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.33 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.37M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 11063324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $38, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 32.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.60%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,997 million, or 74.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.48 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

582 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 84,688,352 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 124,251,548 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 1,441,225,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,650,165,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,727,884 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 14,879,793 shares during the same period.