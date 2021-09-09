Market Analysts see Arrival [ARVL] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] price plunged by -5.62 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Arrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

The Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Conference on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST; and.

A sum of 2441454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Arrival shares reached a high of $12.80 and dropped to a low of $11.97 until finishing in the latest session at $12.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrival [ARVL]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

ARVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arrival Fundamentals:

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Arrival [ARVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $662 million, or 9.90% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,551,302, which is approximately 3.696% of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,736,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.01 million in ARVL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $118.64 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 18,112,296 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,559,155 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,003,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,674,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,942,487 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,826,799 shares during the same period.