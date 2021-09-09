LendingClub Corporation [LC] is 188.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.00%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that LendingClub to Participate in The JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence on September 10.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Tom Casey and its Chief Consumer Banking Officer Ronnie Momen will participate at the JMP Securities Fintech Forum on September 10.

Momen will also join JMP analyst Devin Ryan on a panel entitled, “The Connected Financial Life” at 2:00 pm ET. The panel will explore the evolution of artificial intelligence within financial technology, improvement in data collection through aggregators, new means of offering more customized and optimized financial recommendations, and the ways in which these changes are important for companies and their end consumers.

Over the last 12 months, LC stock rose by 501.58%. The one-year LendingClub Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.52. The average equity rating for LC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 97.78 million shares outstanding and 96.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, LC stock reached a trading volume of 2525521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LC shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.33.

LC Stock Performance Analysis:

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 501.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.35, while it was recorded at 31.21 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LendingClub Corporation Fundamentals:

LC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,455 million, or 79.80% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,072,662, which is approximately 50.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,587,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.96 million in LC stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $214.78 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 16,073,302 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 15,581,717 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 49,005,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,660,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,786 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,647 shares during the same period.