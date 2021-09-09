Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $135

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Depend® Brand teams up with Boris Kodjoe on Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ campaign benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

New research suggests one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer¹ and many will experience incontinence as a side effect of its treatment

.

The majority of Americans (62%) still identify health conditions such as incontinence a “taboo topic” to talk about, despite its prevalence.2 This lack of conversation, particularly among men, can inhibit people from taking the necessary steps to manage their health. Depend® is aiming to shift this perception through the second year of its Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ program, benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), launching this September to coincide with Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Over the last 12 months, KMB stock dropped by -5.02%. The one-year Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.29. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.55 billion, with 337.30 million shares outstanding and 336.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, KMB stock reached a trading volume of 2371684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $139.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $144 to $123, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.17, while it was recorded at 140.45 for the last single week of trading, and 134.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corporation Fundamentals:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 1.89%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,833 million, or 74.60% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,616,743, which is approximately -0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,249,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

703 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 18,602,666 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 23,838,815 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 203,748,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,189,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,616,819 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,354 shares during the same period.