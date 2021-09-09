HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell -45.61% so far this year. What now?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] slipped around -0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.84 at the close of the session, down -5.24%. The company report on September 4, 2021 that HUYA Inc. Announces Management Change.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya” or the “Company”), a leading game live streaming platform in China, announced that Ms. Catherine Xiaozheng Liu has tendered her resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, effective on September 8, 2021.

The Company greatly appreciates Ms. Liu’s significant contributions to Company’s business, financial management, capital markets transactions and corporate governance, and sincerely wishes her continued success in her future endeavors. Although leaving the Chief Financial Officer position, Ms. Liu will serve as an advisor to Huya to assist with the transition through March 31, 2022.

HUYA Inc. stock is now -45.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUYA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.2299 and lowest of $10.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.33, which means current price is +23.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 2886387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]?

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HUYA shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00.

How has HUYA stock performed recently?

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $61,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 1.17%.

Insider trade positions for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

There are presently around $870 million, or 99.70% of HUYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,410,011, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,232,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.08 million in HUYA stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $84.49 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 41.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 9,364,152 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 35,924,620 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,994,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,283,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,390 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 18,707,883 shares during the same period.