H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Altimmune Inc. [ALT] – find out why.

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] price surged by 1.85 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Altimmune to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Details on the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat presentation are as follows:.

A sum of 2353390 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Altimmune Inc. shares reached a high of $16.90 and dropped to a low of $15.91 until finishing in the latest session at $16.51.

The one-year ALT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.81. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $27.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ALT shares from 31 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 57.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.28 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -470.78. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.20.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,140,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $445 million, or 70.10% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,683,316, which is approximately 25.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.78 million in ALT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.22 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 141.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,141,602 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,027,073 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,765,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,934,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,306,081 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,078,313 shares during the same period.