Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Stock trading around $22.27 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] jumped around 0.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.27 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Genius Sports Partners With 888 to Power Market-leading Data and Trading Solutions on New SI Sportsbook.

Genius Sports to power SI Sportsbook with full suite of U.S. sports data, including official NBA, NASCAR and NFL sports data feeds, dynamic content and trading solutions.

Sports Illustrated’s parent company Authentic Brands Group and 888 Holdings partnered earlier this year to launch SI Sportsbook in the U.S., beginning with Colorado.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 4097942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GENI stock performed recently?

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.91, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $1,887 million, or 44.70% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 16,305,582, which is approximately 16751.225% of the company’s market cap and around 19.25% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,046,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.08 million in GENI stocks shares; and WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS LP, currently with $73.55 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 99.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 60,321,549 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,821,155 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,575,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,718,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,521,413 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,199,974 shares during the same period.