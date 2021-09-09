For Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] closed the trading session at $8.91 on 09/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.67, while the highest price level was $9.2341. The company report on September 2, 2021 that WORKHORSE INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Workhorse Group, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2021) – Block & Leviton is investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) for potential securities law violations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.95 percent and weekly performance of -9.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, WKHS reached to a volume of 7208149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 393.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $428 million, or 40.00% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,681,728, which is approximately 16.503% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,514,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.13 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $30.9 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 76.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 12,704,761 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 20,730,152 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 14,593,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,028,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,765 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,233,213 shares during the same period.