For The Progressive Corporation [PGR], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.13%.

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock rose by 7.60%. The one-year The Progressive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.09. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.24 billion, with 584.60 million shares outstanding and 583.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 2266864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $98.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.44, while it was recorded at 95.51 for the last single week of trading, and 95.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Progressive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.72. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $131,667 per employee.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -9.49%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,242 million, or 85.60% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,895,366, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,878,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.59 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 34,105,875 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 26,728,251 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 429,585,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,419,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,813,309 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,827 shares during the same period.