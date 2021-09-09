For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] plunged by -$1.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.02 during the day while it closed the day at $20.74. The company report on July 28, 2021 that QuantumScape Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

The company posted a Shareholder Letter to its Investor Relations website, https://ir.quantumscape.com/, detailing its results and providing a business update, including that it is currently testing its first 10-layer cells, and is making progress on construction of the QS-0 pre-pilot manufacturing line, including ordering long-lead equipment.

QuantumScape Corporation stock has also loss -5.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has declined by -33.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.36% and lost -75.44% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $8.60 billion, with 404.96 million shares outstanding and 195.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 9723633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 40.71 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 62.40 and a Current Ratio set at 62.40.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,455 million, or 28.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,694,678, which is approximately 5.273% of the company’s market cap and around 24.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.81 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $123.08 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -23.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 24,920,021 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,494,891 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 31,737,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,152,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,019,282 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,369,858 shares during the same period.