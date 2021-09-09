For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a low on 09/08/21, posting a -5.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.25. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York.

Standing alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, CEO Andy Marsh said the company is proud to lead the green hydrogen economy.

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, welcomed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday to its green hydrogen production facility and electric substation under development in the New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), a 1,250-acre mega-site located at the center of upstate New York’s largest population, research, and workforce training hubs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15038838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $14.91 billion, with 567.03 million shares outstanding and 516.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.45M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 15038838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $43.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.39, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 35.40 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $7,157 million, or 50.40% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,101,635, which is approximately 7.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,807,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $374.45 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 22.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

321 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 62,977,600 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 63,493,926 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 156,969,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,440,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,844,880 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,750,804 shares during the same period.