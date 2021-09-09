For Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] loss -8.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split.

Reverse split approved by majority of common stock shareholders at December 2020 special meeting of stockholders.

Shares of Jaguar common stock to begin trading on split-adjusted basis on September 8, 2021.

Jaguar Health Inc. represents 134.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $379.30 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $2.43 to $2.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 4040058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.94. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -34.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.11 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.70% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,861,102, which is approximately 6865.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,810,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 million in JAGX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.45 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 193.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 4,563,995 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 384,360 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,458,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,406,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,442 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 295,753 shares during the same period.