For Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], Analyst sees a rise to $66. What next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $77.05 during the day while it closed the day at $76.92. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Con Edison To Webcast Environmental, Social, And Governance Presentation On Aug. 19.

Consolidated Edison’s corporate leadership will make an Environmental, Social, and Governance presentation on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Presenters from the company’s senior leadership will include:.

Consolidated Edison Inc. stock has also gained 1.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ED stock has inclined by 0.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.31% and gained 6.43% year-on date.

The market cap for ED stock reached $27.48 billion, with 345.40 million shares outstanding and 342.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 2418722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $75.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ED shares from 86 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 19.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.90, while it was recorded at 76.33 for the last single week of trading, and 73.97 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,882 million, or 64.60% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,203,813, which is approximately -3.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,080,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 18,959,820 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 10,525,955 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 189,987,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,473,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,905,314 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,197,672 shares during the same period.