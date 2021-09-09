Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, up 318.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: FCUV] gained 5.01% on the last trading session, reaching $14.66 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Focus Universal Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the Company), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, announced the closing of its previously announced public offering. In addition, the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 300,000 shares.

FCUV had previously announced the pricing of its $10 Million public offering of 2,000,000 shares on August 30, 2021 at $5.00 per share. With the exercise and closing of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds from FCUV are $11.5 Million.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock represents 40.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $816.71 million with the latest information. FCUV stock price has been found in the range of $13.469 to $17.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, FCUV reached a trading volume of 3803843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 510.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 162.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for FCUV stock

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.12. With this latest performance, FCUV shares gained by 244.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.05 and a Gross Margin at +7.24. Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.11.

Return on Total Capital for FCUV is now -44.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.23. Additionally, FCUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock [FCUV] managed to generate an average of -$115,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.