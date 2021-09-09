DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Revenue clocked in at $366.10 million, up 59.32% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.78%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that DigitalOcean Acquires Serverless Platform Provider Nimbella.

Acquisition expands DigitalOcean’s current PaaS offerings to maximize developer productivity.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced the acquisition of Nimbella, a serverless platform provider. The acquisition expands DigitalOcean’s capabilities into the rapidly growing function-as-a-service (FaaS) market and will add an additional serverless compute offering to complement the company’s existing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, which target developers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The one-year DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.36. The average equity rating for DOCN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.35 billion, with 106.34 million shares outstanding and 63.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, DOCN stock reached a trading volume of 2967668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $64.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DOCN stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

DOCN Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.89, while it was recorded at 67.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 44.70% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,757,990, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III (PARALLEL), L.L.C., holding 4,904,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.07 million in DOCN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $175.89 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly 51.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 5,197,997 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,860,823 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 24,764,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,823,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,933 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,893,248 shares during the same period.