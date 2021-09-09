Data Storage Corporation [DTST] gain 12.41% so far this year. What now?

Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ: DTST] traded at a high on 09/08/21, posting a 16.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.34. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Data Storage Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Data Storage Corporation’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4818789 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Data Storage Corporation stands at 27.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.84%.

The market cap for DTST stock reached $39.56 million, with 3.98 million shares outstanding and 3.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, DTST reached a trading volume of 4818789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Data Storage Corporation [DTST]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Data Storage Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTST in the course of the last twelve months was 32.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DTST stock performed recently?

Data Storage Corporation [DTST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.88. With this latest performance, DTST shares gained by 44.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Data Storage Corporation [DTST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading.

Data Storage Corporation [DTST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Data Storage Corporation [DTST] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +41.80. Data Storage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.15.

Return on Total Capital for DTST is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Data Storage Corporation [DTST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.43. Additionally, DTST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Data Storage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Data Storage Corporation [DTST]

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.60% of DTST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTST stocks are: PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 423,132, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 57.45% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 337,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in DTST stocks shares; and DELOS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $7000.0 in DTST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ:DTST] by around 762,328 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 762,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,328 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.