Craig Hallum lifts 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] slipped around -1.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.06 at the close of the session, down -5.25%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that 3D Systems to Drive Adoption of Additive Manufacturing in Production Environments with the Acquisition of Oqton.

Oqton’s unique cloud-based, AI-enabled Manufacturing Operating System accelerates deployment and automation of digital manufacturing in production environments to improve efficiencies and reduce cost.

Oqton will operate as independent organization and solution platform company, ensuring data security and confidentiality for customers.

3D Systems Corporation stock is now 196.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDD Stock saw the intraday high of $32.70 and lowest of $30.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.50, which means current price is +202.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 2497351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 9 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 139.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has DDD stock performed recently?

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 497.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 32.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.94 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $2,632 million, or 68.60% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,886,370, which is approximately -2.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,511,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.66 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $177.42 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -7.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 9,158,636 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 8,500,269 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 67,071,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,730,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,819,732 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 686,184 shares during the same period.