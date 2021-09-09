Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] loss -2.36% or -0.05 points to close at $2.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3534310 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15.

Citius to highlight addition of Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy to its late-stage pipeline.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapies, announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.18, the shares rose to $2.19 and dropped to $2.035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTXR points out that the company has recorded 13.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -162.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 3534310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $52 million, or 22.20% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,124,526, which is approximately 321.257% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,652,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.7 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 15,118,382 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,059,268 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,952,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,130,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,283,578 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 875,543 shares during the same period.