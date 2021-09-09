Citigroup lifts General Electric Company [GE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] loss -1.39% or -1.46 points to close at $103.29 with a heavy trading volume of 10938017 shares. The company report on September 7, 2021 that GE Initiates Testing on Second XA100 Adaptive Cycle Engine.

GE has initiated testing on its second XA100 adaptive cycle engine as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP). Testing began on August 26, 2021, at GE’s Evendale, Ohio, altitude test facility. This is GE’s final planned prototype engine as part of AETP.

Full-scale prototype engine testing in the AETP program is the capstone of a multi-year technology maturation and risk reduction effort to bring an adaptive cycle engine to full maturity in close partnership with the U.S. Air Force. GE’s first XA100 engine tests began in December 2020, marking the world’s first ever run of a flight-weight three-stream adaptive cycle engine. Tests successfully validated the engine’s ability to deliver transformational propulsion capability to current and future fighter aircraft. Engine prototypes assembled as part of AETP are designed to fit and integrate directly into the F-35.

It opened the trading session at $104.50, the shares rose to $104.94 and dropped to $102.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GE points out that the company has recorded -7.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -117.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, GE reached to a volume of 10938017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $121.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 1855.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.63, while it was recorded at 104.67 for the last single week of trading, and 100.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.