Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $34

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] slipped around -0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.78 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Holland America Line Announces Spring 2022 Return-to-Service Dates for Final Three Ships in the Fleet.

Noordam, Oosterdam and Westerdam to resume cruising with plans for Japan, the Mediterranean and Alaska, respectively.

By late spring 2022, Holland America Line will have a complete fleet back to cruising with the restart of operations for Noordam, Oosterdam and Westerdam. Noordam will restart with a March 14, 2022, cruise in Japan; Oosterdam will begin cruising May 1 in the Mediterranean, and Westerdam will return to service May 8 in Alaska.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 5.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $23.81 and lowest of $22.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.52, which means current price is +26.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.89M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 24509187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $40, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 191.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 23.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $11,774 million, or 52.60% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,856,018, which is approximately 1.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 9.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 40,332,468 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 39,186,576 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 437,351,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,870,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,902 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 14,245,918 shares during the same period.