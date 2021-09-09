Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] – find out why.

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price plunged by -21.75 percent to reach at -$1.99. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Sharecare releases new well-being research revealing broad improvements in US metro areas in 2020 while gaps increased for rural America.

Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index is based on scores and rankings across 383 metro areas and 3,142 counties in the US.

San Francisco ranked healthiest metro area in US; highest- and lowest-ranked counties in Virginia showcase sharpest contrast of any state.

A sum of 5463903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 920.30K shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $9.20 and dropped to a low of $6.93 until finishing in the latest session at $7.16.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.92. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, or 7.80% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,521,689, which is approximately 28194.156% of the company’s market cap and around 20.05% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 3,657,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.19 million in SHCR stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $21.35 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 10,529,711 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,455,420 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,956,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,941,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,707,318 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,665,987 shares during the same period.