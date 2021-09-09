Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Revenue clocked in at $29.00 million, down -36.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] price plunged by -5.51 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Butterfly Network and Caption Health Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Enable Earlier Disease Detection and Management With AI-Based Guidance and Diagnostics.

FDA-cleared Caption AITM will be exclusively combined with Butterfly’s hardware and software solution to pave the way for a new generation of ultrasound diagnostic support.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), manufacturer of Butterfly iQ+, the world’s first handheld whole-body ultrasound system with patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and comprehensive software platform, and Caption Health, creator of Caption AI, the world’s first and only FDA-cleared AI-guided ultrasound software, announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership. For a broad set of healthcare professionals, Butterfly and Caption’s integrated solution should enhance cardiac assessment by improving the ease of image capture and image interpretation in a variety of care settings including the hospital, clinic, and home.

A sum of 3235427 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Butterfly Network Inc. shares reached a high of $13.28 and dropped to a low of $12.52 until finishing in the latest session at $12.52.

The one-year BFLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.4. The average equity rating for BFLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

BFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Butterfly Network Inc. Fundamentals:

Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $993 million, or 47.40% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,330,066, which is approximately 17.551% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,936,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.44 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $134.17 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 21,829,144 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,382 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 49,053,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,297,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,934,087 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,609,169 shares during the same period.