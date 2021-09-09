BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Deere & Company [DE] – find out why.

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] slipped around -1.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $370.23 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Deere & Company Raises Dividend 17 Percent.

The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable ­­­­November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional ­­­­15 cents per share over the previous level – an increase of approximately ­­17 percent.

Deere & Company stock is now 37.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DE Stock saw the intraday high of $372.41 and lowest of $362.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 400.34, which means current price is +40.32% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 2418690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $409.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 9.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.86, while it was recorded at 378.59 for the last single week of trading, and 338.80 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 41.52%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $79,197 million, or 70.10% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,415,699, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,801,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.7 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.58 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 14,604,873 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 13,125,039 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 186,184,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,914,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,308 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,270,322 shares during the same period.